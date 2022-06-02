Mumbai: IT inspector booked by CBI in disproportionate assets case

Maharashtra: NCB superintendent booked and arrested by police in sexual harassment case | Photo: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have registered a case of disproportionate assets against an Income Tax (I-T) inspector from Mumbai. The agency has alleged that disproportionate assets of the public servant is to the tune of Rs 1.57 crore, in excess of the likely savings, which is 334% in excess of total income of Rs 47.07 lakh. The accused public servant is alleged to have acquired assets in the form of properties, cash, flats, bank balances and other investments.

According to the CBI's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), the public servant against whom the complaint has been registered is Dilip Kumar. An information received from reliable sources had revealed that Dilip Kumar, Inspector, Income Tax, Mumbai, while working in I-T Department, during the period from 10.01.2008 to 08.04.2021 has acquired and accumulated immovable and movable assets in his name and in the name of his family members, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"Information revealed that Dilip Kumar during the check period from 10.01.2008 to 08.04.2021 has acquired assets in the form of properties, cash, flats, bank balances and other investments worth Rs 1,88 crore against the likely saving of Rs 31.53 lakh. This reveals disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.57 crore in excess of the likely saving, which is 334% in excess of total income of Rs. 47.07 lakh," the CBI has alleged in its FIR.

The CBI has further alleged that Kumar had purchased seven land plots, four of which are in Bihar and two properties, including a shop in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. Following this information, the CBI had registered a case against Kumar under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.