Mumbai Infrastructure Update: Bhandup Water Purification Plant Expansion To Add 2,000 MLD Capacity With Tree Compensation Plan

Bhandup Complex water purification plant under construction with ongoing tree replantation and green initiatives | File Photo

Mumbai: A new water purification plant with a capacity of 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) is currently under construction at the Bhandup Complex. However, the project will result in the felling of approximately 1,235 trees.

According to civic officials, 438 of these trees have already been replanted within the Bhandup Complex premises. To compensate for the remaining 835 trees, authorities claim that 11,443 new trees are being planted in the Tansa lake area.

Bhandup Complex Overview

The Bhandup Complex Water Treatment Plant supplies water to major parts of Mumbai and is recognised as the largest water purification facility in Asia. It has a total purification capacity of 2,810 MLD. Currently, the complex houses two units that purify approximately 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD of water daily.

Tree Replantation and Green Initiatives

To the growing demand for water, a new treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 MLD is under construction at the Bhandup Complex. A senior civic official stated that 438 of the 1,235 trees affected by the new water treatment project were replanted using the root ball technique, with a 100% survival rate and signs of healthy growth.

To compensate for the remaining 835 trees, 10,000 new trees have been planted near Tansa Dam, with 1,443 more planned. The initiative promotes environmental conservation and enhances the area’s green cover.3

Official Statement on Environmental Efforts

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, "Environmental protection is a collective responsibility. The successful replantation of trees at the Bhandup Complex has strengthened the city’s green legacy. The use of scientific methods like the 'root ball' technique has ensured a 100% survival rate."

He added that the BMC is making special efforts to maintain these trees through regular watering, pruning, fertilisation, and protective measures.

