 Mumbai: India Women’s Coach Amol Muzumdar Felicitated By Vile Parle Residents After World Cup Win; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: India Women’s Coach Amol Muzumdar Felicitated By Vile Parle Residents After World Cup Win; Video

Mumbai: India Women’s Coach Amol Muzumdar Felicitated By Vile Parle Residents After World Cup Win; Video

Addressing residents who gathered in the society premises on Monday evening, Muzumdar shared a personal reflection.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
X

Mumbai: “Let us become not just a cricket-loving nation but a sports-loving nation,” said Amol Muzumdar, head coach of the India women’s national cricket team, which won its maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday. Muzumdar was speaking during a felicitation ceremony organised by residents of Jay Vijay Cooperative Housing Society in Vile Parle (East), where he lives.

‘My Father’s Advice Helped Me Stay Grounded’

Addressing residents who gathered in the society premises on Monday evening, Muzumdar shared a personal reflection.

“My father’s advice to me during the World Cup was to keep on working. When I was playing, his message was to keep on playing. That these sets of advice would culminate in a World Cup win is unbelievable,” he said in Marathi, drawing applause from neighbours.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh News: 4 Dead, Several Injured As Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur - VIDEO
Chhattisgarh News: 4 Dead, Several Injured As Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur - VIDEO
Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To Brother After Driver Falls Asleep - Video
Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To Brother After Driver Falls Asleep - Video
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop

Credit to Players and Their Hard Work

Muzumdar credited the team’s success to the dedication and discipline of the players, particularly Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol.

“The players have embraced the idea of hard work and commitment. I have witnessed it with my own eyes for the past two years. I don’t know whether I’ll be part of future World Cups, but please keep wishing us success,” he said.

‘Proud to Be a Jay Vijaykar’

As cheers filled the premises, Muzumdar expressed gratitude to his community.

Read Also
Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans...
article-image

“I am a proud Jay Vijaykar. Whenever I am asked in Zimbabwe, England, or Australia where I stay, I say I live in Jay Vijay in Parla. I came to stay here in 2003; it has been 22 years. I remember it because I got married 23 years ago,” he said, smiling at the clapping audience.

A Domestic Cricket Stalwart

Although Muzumdar never played for India, he is regarded as a domestic cricket legend, having scored nearly 11,000 first-class runs. In October 2023, the BCCI appointed him as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team a move that culminated in the country’s historic triumph on the world stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’...

Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’...

BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And...

BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And...

Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice...

Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice...

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award...

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In...