Mumbai: In just 10 days, number of sealed buildings, floors drops by 5%

The number of active containment zones (CZ), micro containment zones (MCZ) and sealed floors (SF) in the city has dropped by 5% in the last 10 days.

According to the data received from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are a total of 1,962 CZs, MCZs and SFs in Mumbai, which includes five CZs, 62 active MCZs and 1,895 SFs.

On July 12, there were 2,071 areas that fell under CZs, MCZs and SFs across the city. As per the BMC, a slum area that has more than five active cases is marked as a CZ; a building which has more than five cases is marked as MCZ; and in buildings that have less than five cases only the floors are sealed.

Earlier this year, when the second wave was at its peak, nearly 40% of the entire city’s population was living in sealed buildings and containment zones.

However, this has fallen below 3% in July.

Senior civic officials said, “While there are nearly 5 lakh people living in containment zones, there are only 6,000 active cases. If there are many cases in a building or a household we have to seal the premises and the area is marked as a containment zone,” said an official.

Currently, only Govandi (M-east ward), Bhandup (S-ward), Kandivli (R-south), Byculla (E-ward) and Mulund (T-ward) are marked as CZ. Andheri has the highest number of sealed buildings and floors, followed by Kandivli and Malad.