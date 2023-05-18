Mumbai: In effort to safeguard lives in calamitous events, rail body & NDRF teams conduct mock drills at Matunga

Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: With an aim to have a robust mechanism in place, including effective preventive and protective measures during calamitous events to protect vulnerable citizens, the Matunga Civil Defence Organisation and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a joint mock drill at Central Railway’s carriage in Matunga on Thursday.

Importance of disaster management

The team delivered a presentation, emphasising the importance of disaster management and the role of both organizations in safeguarding lives and minimising damages.

The Chief Workshop Manager of Matunga, along with other officers and employees, actively participated in the drill. Their presence showcased the commitment of the railway staff to familiarize themselves with disaster response protocols and reinforced the significance of preparedness.

The meticulously planned program was executed flawlessly, allowing participants to witness the coordinated efforts of the NDRF team and the Matunga Civil Defence Organization. The demonstration served as a valuable learning experience, equipping attendees with knowledge on how to respond effectively to threatening disaster situations.

Fostering a sense of preparedness

Expressing their gratitude, the organisers extended their appreciation to all the members of the NDRF team and the Matunga Civil Defence Organization for their diligent efforts in promoting disaster management. The joint mock drill undoubtedly played a crucial role in raising awareness and fostering a sense of preparedness among the community.

The successful execution of such events highlights the commitment of organisations and authorities to ensure the safety of citizens in the face of potential disasters. It serves as a reminder that proactive measures and effective collaboration can significantly mitigate the impact of calamities, ultimately saving lives and preserving infrastructure.

Read Also Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods