 Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCentral Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
article-image

Creating a safe and comfortable zone for breastfeeding women during their journey, Central Railway has launched a project of installing 13 pods through Contract of Installation and Operation at CSMT, Dadar (3), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (3), Thane (2), Kalyan, Panvel and Lonavala (2) stations over Mumbai division. This is done under New and Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' (NINFRIS) and the contract has been awarded to M/s Bullseye Media Pvt Ltd under Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated: 27-12-2022 with License fee of Rs. 60,000 p.a. per Nursing Pod and contract period of 1 + 1 years.

Nursing Pods is a passenger amenity at above stations which will provide a safe, free of cost, hygienic and private place to feed babies during travel and transit. Use of Nursing Pods will be free as well as service/use of diaper changing station provided inside nursing pods will also be free.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP changes strategy for three Vidhan Sabha Elections?

Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP changes strategy for three Vidhan Sabha Elections?

Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Swachhta Pledge to employees

NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Swachhta Pledge to employees

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh via video link

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh via video link

SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status

SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status