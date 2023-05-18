Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

Creating a safe and comfortable zone for breastfeeding women during their journey, Central Railway has launched a project of installing 13 pods through Contract of Installation and Operation at CSMT, Dadar (3), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (3), Thane (2), Kalyan, Panvel and Lonavala (2) stations over Mumbai division. This is done under New and Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' (NINFRIS) and the contract has been awarded to M/s Bullseye Media Pvt Ltd under Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated: 27-12-2022 with License fee of Rs. 60,000 p.a. per Nursing Pod and contract period of 1 + 1 years.

Nursing Pods is a passenger amenity at above stations which will provide a safe, free of cost, hygienic and private place to feed babies during travel and transit. Use of Nursing Pods will be free as well as service/use of diaper changing station provided inside nursing pods will also be free.