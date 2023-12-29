Mumbai: Illegal Shanties, Mazaar Demolished To Facilitate Playground In Kurla

Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The BMC took action against illegal shanties and a mazaar (religious structure) that has encroached on some parts of Gandhi Maidan in Kurla.

The civic team of L ward along with police personnel demolished the illegal structures early morning on Thursday. The playground was beautified and open for children and the public in May.

'Maidan Bachao Samiti'

The playground near Kurla station was encroached by a few shanties, a mazaar and a temple. The local people had formed a group called “Maidan Bachao Samiti” and had demanded to demolish the illegal structures and vacate the playground.

However, the BMC had to slow down their action since the playground had religious structures on it.

“There was a long pending demand from the local people for action on the illegal shrine. Since the concerned people couldn’t provide the documents that supported the structure's legality. We demolished the huts and a 150-foot mazaar with the help of the Kurla police station. The remaining action will be taken in some days,” said sources from L ward.

"Ensure land does not get encroached on again"

Bhaskar Sawant, president of Maidan Bachao Samiti said, “If the playground is encroached on, where will the children go to play? We have been fighting to get this playground vacated for many years. Finally, the civic official took action, but now they should also ensure that the land does not get encroached on again.”

Ashraf Azmi, a former local corporator said, “Since the playground was on collector’s land, we could not develop it. We got it transferred to the name of the Municipal Corporation. The playground was developed last year with levelling of the ground, adding basic amenities and a jogging track. After beautifying it, the playground was opened in May. However, encroachment has been an issue for a long time, which BMC cleared on Thursday.”