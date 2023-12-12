Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex To Get More Parking Space Amid Rising Traffic Woes, Says MMRDA

BKC | Representational photo

Mumbai: The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will soon get more parking spaces as part of a decongestion plan implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee recently inspected seven prime locations that are plagued by traffic jams in the BKC area for various reasons, including construction work, improper traffic management and illegal parking. These spots are the BKC connector landing, Bharat Diamond Bourse, Mumbai Cricket Association, Convention Centre, MTNL junction, the Indian Oil petrol pump and Godrej Tower.

“The commissioner additionally reviewed bus parking arrangements near Dhirubhai Ambani International Schooland drop parking at Sofitel and Trident hotels, while also inspecting the parking provisions at Jio Garden, roadside parking bays, footpaths and cycle tracks in BKC,” MMRDA said in a statement.

Daily footfall of at least 2 lakh

The traffic situation at BKC gets worse during morning and evening peak hours, when most people travel to and from work. MMRDA figures suggest that BKC experiences a daily footfall between two and 2.5 lakh (office-goers), with two lakh visitors every day.

With manual traffic management, the official suggested, they “manage” but motorists the FPJ spoke to painted a different picture. Time and time again, they end up complaining on X (formerly, Twitter) about being stuck in traffic, or the unavailability of public transport towards either Kurla or Bandra railway stations.

Rajguru Singh, an IT professional who uses public transport to reach Chembur from BKC, said: “Getting an auto or a bus is a matter of luck. We prefer auto but it’s getting impossible day by day. If we manage to board a bus, it moves as slow as a snail due to traffic.”

MMRDA and traffic police to hold meeting

Meanwhile, traffic cops complain about the ruckus autos create as they congregate at one spot to get passengers. “With them standing in a group with their vehicles, they choke up the spot, further slowing down the traffic,” an official said.

Both the eastern and western suburbs, via road, are connected to BKC, and as per traffic police, the ones going towards the east experience traffic congestion almost every evening.

MMRDA and the traffic police will soon hold a meeting to discuss an extensive plan to decongest the traffic, with the former asking the latter to escalate their illegal parking drive.