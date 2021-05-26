Mumbai: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant and an ‘agent’ granted bail

Mumbai: A magistrate court on Monday granted bail to two persons - one of them accused of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh and another, an agent who helped them prepare fake identity documents.

The Sakinaka police had booked them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, Passport Act and for cheating and forgery among other sections of the IPC.

Appearing for Shaikh Rahim, accused of being an illegal immigrant, his advocate Shahid Nadeem had argued that Rahim, in his 50’s, is a Kurla resident for decades and an Indian citizen working at Tata Power. He sought parity for Rahim with a co-accused, accused of fabricating identity documents, who had secured bail early this month. He also told the court that Rahim has already undergone six months in custody and his further custody would not serve any purpose. He is not a flight risk, the court was told as he resides with his wife and children in the city.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AH Kashikar said in his order granting bail to Rahim that charges under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act are levelled against him and his nationality is in question. The magistrate considered that the chargesheet has been filed and that this is a change in circumstance. The court further considered that it may take much time for the trial to conclude and it is not justified to keep the accused behind bars for so long.

As per the prosecution’s case, on 23 October last year, the Sakinaka police received secret information that illegal immigrants are working in a shop and living at 90 ft road. They prepared a trap and two accused were arrested on the spot who they found to be alleged illegal immigrants. Thereafter, three more arrests took place, two of persons including Rahim, who had allegedly helped them with fake documents and one of another alleged illegal immigrant.