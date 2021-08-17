Mumbai: IIT Bombay allows 9 Afghan students to pursue courses

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has allowed nine students from Afghanistan who have been enrolled this year to come to campus considering the ongoing crisis and unrest in their home country. Due to the clash between the Taliban and Afghanistan government, IIT Bombay has informed these students to pursue their courses from campus in India.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay said, "We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the master's programme this year under scholarships from ICCR. Because of online instructions, they were participating in the class from home. However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels in the campus."

Chaudhuri said, "Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon."

There are a total of 11 students from Afghanistan who are enrolled in IIT Bombay, out of which two are already studying on campus while the remaining nine are pursuing their study programmes from their home country via online.

The institute said if the students cannot make it this year, their admission will be valid for next year. Chaudhuri said, "We are willing to help students in their visa process and provide financial assistance if needed. In a worst case scenario, if these students are unable to come to campus or pursue their programme online this year due to the situation in Afghanistan, their admissions will be valid for next year when the situation settles down."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:18 AM IST