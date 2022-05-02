Mumbai: Idli seller with whale puke worth Rs 5 crore arrested from Aarey Colony

A 43-year-old idli seller from Naigaon was arrested after being found in possession of 2 kg of whale vomit worth Rs 5 crore, reports from Mid-Day stated.

As per the report, the man wanted to use the money to pay off his debts.

According to the Aarey police, Shendu Raman Shrinivasan had taken a loan for his idli shop, which he was struggling to repay.

He recently came in contact with a man claiming to be a resident of Gujarat, who lured Shrinivasan into his business, promising huge profits.

Not long after that Shrinivasan made a deal with a man in Aarey Colony, who turned out to be a police informer, after which he was arrested.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:29 PM IST