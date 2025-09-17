Mumbai: Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train Set To Hit Tracks Again At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By Month-End After 4-Year Hiatus

Mumbai: The iconic Van Rani, Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s (SGNP) beloved mini toy train, is set to make a comeback by the end of September after remaining off the tracks for more than four years. The service, which was one of the park’s most popular attractions since its launch in 1970, was suspended in May 2021 after Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to its coaches and tracks.

Van Rani To Hit Tracks In New Look

This time, the forest department is introducing a modern replacement, a battery-operated train with four vistadome bogies that will allow tourists to enjoy panoramic views of the lush park landscape. The previous version, powered by a diesel locomotive, had three coaches and could accommodate 70 to 80 passengers. With the upgrade, capacity is expected to rise, boosting the park’s revenue.

Mumbai: The ‘Van Rani’ Toy Train has returned to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, after being shut since 2021 due to Cyclone Tauktae. The eco-friendly train, with 80-passenger capacity, will run through Krishnagiri Upvan’s 5.5 sq km area. A second open-air toy train is also… pic.twitter.com/3JmmZy0Rpf — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

Officials confirmed that technical verification and a trial run with passengers were successfully completed in July this year. “The majority of the work is complete, and we hope to resume services by the end of this month,” said an official from the Maharashtra Forest Department as quoted by Mid-day. According to the report quoting sources, over Rs 43 crore has been invested in procuring the new train and carrying out related civil works, including stations and tracks. The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has handled the infrastructure development.

Initially, authorities had hoped to relaunch Van Rani by late 2024. The deadline was later revised to July-August this year, but minor pending works forced another postponement. Park officials are confident, however, that the project will now meet its new deadline.

The 2.7-km narrow-gauge route winds through a 5.5 sq km area called Krishnagiri Upavan, designated as a public recreation zone within SGNP. The track offers glimpses of the park’s biodiversity and also passes by a mini-zoo where visitors can view animals up close. When operational earlier, the toy train ran every 30 minutes between 9 am and 12 pm, and again from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm, provided there were at least 20 passengers.

SGNP, spread over 100 sq km, is one of Asia’s most visited national parks located within city limits. The return of Van Rani is expected to draw not just Mumbaikars but also tourists from other states and abroad. For many visitors, the toy train remains a nostalgic highlight of the park and its relaunch marks a major revival of Mumbai’s family-friendly recreational attractions.