e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Mumbai: I-T dept searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav

FPJ Web Desk
Yashwant Jadhav | ANI

Yashwant Jadhav | ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Income Tax department is conducting searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav.

The department have raided two premises' belonging Jadhav, in Mumbai, so far.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

NSE co-location case: Anand Subramanian arrested by CBI NSE co-location case: Anand Subramanian arrested by CBI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
Advertisement