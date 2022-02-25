Mumbai: I-T dept searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav

Mumbai: The Income Tax department is conducting searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav.

The department have raided two premises' belonging Jadhav, in Mumbai, so far.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Income Tax department searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/cWgAoatNTy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Income Tax dept conducts raid at the second residence of Shiv Sena corporator & Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav, in Mumbai.



Visuals from Copper Castle, Mazgaon pic.twitter.com/lQZZXek5hQ — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:19 AM IST