Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Sahakar Samvad Allows Easy Submission Of Grievances,' Says Expert

Representational photo | File

I am currently living in Bengaluru and want to file a complaint against the managing committee of my society in Mumbai. Can I file complaints online as I may not be able to go physically to the office of registrar / deputy registrar in the near future? If yes, where can such a complaint be filed?

Pronita Banerjee, Powai

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Housing Federation operates a grievance redressal portal called Sahakar Samvad through its website sahakarsamvadhousigfed.in.

Sahakar Samvad allows easy and convenient submission of grievances by any member or prospective member of a co-operative housing society. Complaints can be filed by any member. Please ensure that the complaint so filed falls under the jurisdiction of the registrar as per Bye Law 174. You can submit the details of your complaint within 200-word or upload relevant documents up to 1MB, clearly mentioning your issue.

Once the online complaint is submitted to Sahakar Samvad, the portal will forward the complaint to the relevant deputy registrar / joint registrar / registrar of cooperative housing societies for redressal. The controlling officer will monitor the complaints to ensure timely action is taken.

You can also track the status of your complaint. A small fee of Rs50 per complaint is payable to the portal, which will be utilised to maintain and update the portal and provide training to members of cooperative housing societies.

I purchased Flat 10 in a building developed by the owner of the land in Nasik in 1986. However, the sale agreement mentioned the address as Flat 8. The actual Flat 8 is bigger in area than my flat. The society share certificate, the assessment, etc, state the address as Flat 10. The society acknowledges me as the owner of Flat 10. Now I wish to sell my flat but need to clear this confusion around the flat number. Please suggest a way out.

AD Gokhale, Thane

You are required to execute and register a correction deed signed by the-then land owner developer or his legal heirs mentioning the correct address of your flat and the reason why the correction deed is required to be executed. Your agreement will have to be supported by all the necessary documents in respect of Flat 8 and Flat 10. The documents attached should be sufficient to prove beyond doubt that you own Flat 10 and not Flat 8 and that there had been a mistake while registering the agreement.

The correction deed may be signed by the society as a confirming party. Please verify the sale agreement of the member owning and occupying Flat 8 for the correctness of address, else even he / she will have to follow the process of executing and registering a correction deed.

I have taken a flat on leave and licence for which the agent is asking me to pay Rs70,000 as stamp duty and registration charges. How can I verify if the same is correct?

Madhusudan Jahagirdar, Vile Parle

The Maharashtra Stamp Act provides the applicable stamp duty. You can also calculate the stamp duty and registration charges payable for a leave and licence agreement by visiting the website efilingigr.maharashtra.gov.in . Please feed the details of the rent paid, the tenure of agreement, the amount of refundable / non-refundable deposit if any, etc, on the eRegistration page. The portal will calculate the stamp duty and registration fee payable by you. The stamp duty is applicable at the rate of 0.25% on the total rent payable during the tenure of the agreement, including the increase in rent, plus the non-refundable deposit, plus interest at the rate of 10% on refundable deposit.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

The questions, in brief, may be sent to fpjchs@gmail.com