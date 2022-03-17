Mumbai: Housing societies to keep Holi celebrations low key

Mumbai residents’ associations say this year, too, there will be a subdued Holi celebration as people are not completely over the pandemic and its severe effects. The coronavirus cases are at an all-time low but people either said they want to continue to take precautions or that the mood is still not upbeat.

Marine drive citizens association, Vice President and ex president of Breach Candy residents association, Ashok Gupta said, “There will be subdued festivities. Most housing societies and a few clubs will have small celebrations in their premises.” He added that there permissions haven’t been given for big gatherings or functions this year, and even personally he thinks it should be avoided. “It will definitely not be exactly how it was prior to the pandemic,” he said.

Head of Khar Residents’ Association, Anandini Thakoor said, “Although the severity of Covid-19 is currently less, we will not take any chances and I don’t think there will be any huge Holi celebrations in our area. There have been small functions organised, but it I’m sure they will take all necessary precautions.”

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST