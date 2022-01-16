Mumbai: House help steals diamond, gold ornaments of Rs 24.94 lakh in Nepeansea road, arrested within 12 hours

The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested a 36-year-old house help for allegedly committing theft of diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 24.94 lakh at the residence of a Nepeansea Road resident. The police not only managed to arrest the accused within 12 hours of the case being registered, but also managed to recover the entire stolen property.



The arrested person has been identified as Madan Chaudhary, a native of Madhubani in Bihar.



According to the police, the complainant in the case is Rimple Zaveri (45), a housewife and resident of Nepeansea Road. The victim's husband has business in Daman and for that purpose, the couple often visit Daman. On January 13, the family had kept Madan Chaudhary at work as a domestic help.



"When the couple is out of home, only the victim's senior citizen mother-in-law stays in the house. Taking advantage of this, Chaudhary had allegedly decamped with diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 24.94 lakh by breaking open the cupboard. After the theft was discovered, the victim got a complaint lodged with the Malabar Hill police on Saturday," said a police officer.



He added, "The crime branch was carrying out a parallel probe into the case and learnt that the suspect is planning to flee to his native place. The suspect was apprehended by the police team at Wadala. We have recovered the entire stolen property from him. The accused has a criminal record and has a theft case registered against him at Tardeo police station in 2014."

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:39 PM IST