Mumbai: Hoax caller claims 3 terrorists entered city from Dubai; arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city police's main control room received a hoax call on April 7 alerting them that three terrorists from Dubai have entered Mumbai and that they have links with Pakistan.

The Azad Maidan police has registered a case against the caller and nabbed him. He has been booked under Sections 505 (1) (b), 506 (2), 182 of Indian Penal Code.

Probe revealed call was made by man's cousin

According to the media statement by Anti-Terrorism Squad, a caller from Pune named Raja Thuge had called the control room and informed about an alleged terrorist named Mujib Mustafa Syed and gave contact details and his license plate number.

During the police and Nashik ATS's parallel investigation, it was revealed that the caller had given false information and that the caller was Mujib's cousin Yasin Yakub Syed.

Accused made hoax call over property dispute

During interrogating, Yasin confessed to having made a hoax call. When asked why he did so, Yasin said that a property dispute over ancestral property led him to do so.

Admittedly, Mujib and Yasin have an ancestral plot of five and a half gunthas in Ahmednagar. Harbouring anger over the property dispute, he made the hoax call implicating Mujib.

Accused wanted to leave no traces behind

The Azad Maidan police will take custody of the accused.

Read Also Mumbai: Man who made bomb hoax call held within 9 hrs