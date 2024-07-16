Mumbai: HM Amit Shah To Launch India's First National Anti-Narcotics Helpline And Portal To Combat Drug Crimes & Trafficking | File

Mumbai: The first ever national anti narcotics helpline and portal for reporting cases of drug abuse and trafficking to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a national toll free helpline number 1933 and exclusive portal MANAS for 'Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra' (narcotics prohibition intelligence centre) to be rolled out during the seventh apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) to combat rising drug menace, which, among other things, is funding narco terrorism.

The exclusive portal dedicated to address drug-related crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal sale, purchase, storage, manufacturing and illicit cultivation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with the MANAS helpline support citizens seeking help regarding rehabilitation and counselling.

“The NCB helpline aims to establish a user-friendly platform for every citizen to conveniently report drug-related matters 24x7. The earlier helpline and emails for reporting drug related crimes were not mannned full time and a national number and portal was needed like cyber crime helplines,” a senior MHA official explained.

The high -level meeting of top officials from the state police anti narcotics cell, NCB, Customs, Intelligence Agencies and Special Branch will be chaired by Amit Shah for “zero tolerance policy” against drug trafficking to make India drug-free by 2047 through a three-point strategy -- strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaigns.

The NCORD will also include formations of canine squads for drug detection, strengthening the forensic capabilities, establishment of special NDPS courts and fast track courts

“The formation of a joint coordination committee on operational matters of specific narcotics cases linked with other crimes and international ramifications will be strengthened with a four- tier system with state and district level committees. A dedicated anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) will be set up in each state and Union Territories with high priority on drug disposal drives and the launch of portal for narco offenders,” a senior NCB official told the FPJ on Tuesday.

Amit Shah will also release the federal anti drug agency NCB's annual report 2023 and a compendium on 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' during the meeting.