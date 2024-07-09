Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Deceased Woman Was Dragged For 1.5 KM & Ran Over Twice By BMW, Cops Reveal Chilling Details Of Case

Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son |

Mumbai: In a harrowing turn of events, chilling details have emerged in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, following a review of CCTV footage by the police. The footage reveals that the BMW, driven by Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, dragged the deceased woman for 1.5 km after hitting her. Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband Pradeep Nakhwa were on their two-wheeler when the incident took place in Worli on July 7.

According to an NDTV report, after the accident, Mihir Shah initially stopped the car, exchanged seats with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat and then removed Kaveri Nakhwa’s body from under the car, leaving it on the road. The police reportedly informed the court that Shah’s driver then reversed the car, running over her body once more before driving away, justifying the charge of culpable homicide against both Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat.

Rajesh Shah Gets Bail From Mumbai Court

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah was immediately detained after the accident, while Mihir Shah remains at large. A magistrate's court in Mumbai's Sewri sent Rajesh Shah to 14 days of judicial custody before granting him bail, while Rajrishi Bidawat was placed in one-day police custody.

#UPDATE | Mumbai | Worli hit and run case: Worli Police have arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat who was present inside the car and the father of the person, Rajesh Shah. Mihir Shah is absconding, 6 Police teams have been formed to find him: Worli Police



Visuals of the accused being… https://t.co/8G1VVeKzEk pic.twitter.com/NtDxSDYvV7 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Lookout Notice Issued Against Mihir Shah

The Mumbai Police have formed 11 teams and issued a lookout circular to prevent Mihir Shah from leaving the country. According to police reports, after the accident, Shah and Bidawat abandoned the BMW in Bandra and Shah took another car to Borivali. He reportedly went to a female friend’s house and has been untraceable since, switching off his phone in Borivali.

Investigators disclosed that Mihir Shah had been partying with friends in Juhu until the early hours of Sunday before heading towards south Mumbai. The police recovered a bar bill of ₹18,000. After the accident, Rajesh Shah arrived at the scene at 6.45 am, just an hour and fifteen minutes after the accident occurred. He has been charged with providing misinformation and destroying evidence.

CM Shinde Assures Justice

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde assured the public that no one, regardless of their status or connections, would be spared in this case. He emphasized that the misuse of power and influence to manipulate the justice system would not be tolerated under his administration.

Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today.



I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch… pic.twitter.com/LjiWyoRx3M — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 7, 2024

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray, representing the Worli assembly constituency, expressed his hope that the police would act swiftly to apprehend Mihir Shah and ensure that no political interference would hinder the course of justice.

Mihir Shah remains on the run with several police teams actively searching for him across Mumbai and nearby states, including Gujarat, where he may have fled.