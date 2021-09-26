Mumbai: History sheeter with 19 cases held for raping teenager

Mumbai: The Chembur police have arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly raping a teenage girl early on Saturday. The girl was returning home with her male friend when the accused, Dhiraj Singh, 24, threatened her with a sharp weapon, forcibly took her to a secluded spot and raped her. The victim’s friend fled, leaving her alone. Singh already has 19 cases registered against him. The police said the victim and Singh stay nearby and know each other.

He has been booked under sections for rape (376), voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504) and criminal intimidation (506(2)) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim said she had gone to Marine Drive with her friend and was returning to the Chembur Camp area at around 3.30 am. She said they were intercepted near National Survodaya School and threatened with a sharp weapon. Owing to his criminal history, Singh had been externed from the city limits from 2018 to 2020. A good behaviour bond (undertaking) of ₹1 lakh a year for the next three years had been taken from him.

Senior inspector Jaykumar Suryawanshi said he will be produced before the court on Sunday.

