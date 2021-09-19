Madhya Pradesh: Teenager kidnapped, gang-raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two youths in Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Murar police station area late Friday night, police said.

The survivor, a resident of Hastinapur locality, had come to her maternal uncle’s place, 10 days ago. On Friday night, she was going to respond to nature's call when two youths kidnapped her. The accused took her to a desolated place and took turns.

When the victim didn’t return home, her maternal uncle and aunty went to search for her and found her unconscious behind a building.

The victim told police that Lavkush Gurjar and one more youth tied up a cloth around her mouth and dragged her to a building, where they raped her.

In charge of Murar police station Shailendra Bhargava said that a case had been registered against Lvkush Gurjar and his accomplice and efforts were on to nab the duo accused.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay alleges state government and Sharma on grabbing land of tribals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:30 AM IST