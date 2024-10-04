Mumbai: Hindu Groups Call For Restricting Non-Hindus From Garba Venues Citing 'Love Jihad' Concerns During Navratri

Navratri celebrations spark debate as Hindu groups call for entry restrictions at Garba venues | Representational Photo

Mumbai: With Navratri festivities having begun across the country, Hindu organisations have asked Garba dance venues to restrict entry to only Hindus.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj, a grouping of various right-wing Hindu groups from the state, has warned against non-Hindu visitors at festival venues, calling them foot-soldiers of 'love jihad', a term used to describe the alleged coercion of Hindu women into marriages with Muslim men in order to convert them to Islam.

A social media post by Sakal Hindu Samaj referred to the Shraddha Walkar murder case where the 27-year-old Vasai resident was killed and her body dismembered by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May 2022. Shraddha's father has alleged his daughter was a victim of 'love jihad'. Poonawala is currently in jail.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a body of Hindu religious leaders, said that they have similar views on the issue. "We are saying that love jihad is real. Love jihad is used to trap Hindu girls into marriages with Muslims. It has been happening for more than a decade. Nobody took us seriously when we first raised the issue. However, people are seeing women from their neighborhoods and families getting trapped in such relationships," said Shriraj Nair, national spokesperson and joint secretary (Mumbai-Konkan) of the VHP.

"This is not about non-Hindus. We are particularly concerned about Muslims. They come with vested interest. They do not bring their sisters and daughters to Garba. They do not pray to an idol."

Sunil Ghanwat of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, another right-wing group,said they have issued a similar advisory to garba venues. "We have been warning about this and the problem has grown over the years. Awareness has to be created and we have issued an advice," said Ghanwat.

In a statement, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, "In recent times, there have been growing concerns about various forms of violence against women, the disappearance of many women, and the targeting of Hindu girls through ‘Love Jihad.’ Therefore, it is essential to ensure the safety of women and preserve the sanctity of the festival during Navratri. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has called upon garba organisers to take preventive measures against ‘Love Jihad’ and maintain the festival’s sacredness," the statement added.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said that the Navratri festival is dedicated to the worship of Shri Adishakti. The Hindu groups said that they do not see any reason why groups that do not believe in 'idol worship' should be interested in garba, a term for the consecrated earthen pitcher with a lighted lamp which symbolises the earth and God. While the groups have not specified how to enforce the bar on non-Hindus, the suggestion is to ask visitors to produce proof of their identity.

Many garba venues were of the opinion that it was not practical to check the religious identity of the visitors. Ganesh Naidu, organiser of the popular event at Kora Kendra, Borivali, said, "We do not ask visitors to show their identity cards. We admit people who buy the tickets. How do you differentiate between a Hindu or Muslim by appearance unless the Muslim has a particular kind of beard. God is not the exclusive property of any particular group. I am talking about Mumbai and I can say that these allegations have not bothered me "

The statements from the Hindu organisations have been criticised by those who feel that a festival is being used to spread sectarian divisions. Firoze Mithiborewala of Hum Bharat Ke Log, a group of social activists led by Tushar Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said, "Dandiya and Garba are part of my cultural heritage. As a Gujarati I have participated in the festival in my school and college days. We collected money, arranged dholak players and participated in the festival. It is shocking this kind of thing is happening. It is on both sides. On one side you have the Hindu right wing. Then you have the Muslim right wing that says Muslims should not go to places where a deity is worshipped," said Mithiborewala.

"However, despite threats from Bajrang Dal and VHP, people still celebrate festivals together. It is the Zakir Naik kind of people who say that wishing people for Diwali and Dussehra is not right. Young people go to festival venues in groups. If you have a Muslim friend, can you keep him away from the festival?"