Mumbai: Himalaya bridge opens up for pedestrians

Mumbai: The newly reconstructed Himalaya foot over bridge (FOB) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT), has open for pedestrians from Thursday. Currently, one staircase will be operational and the escalator will be installed in next six months, said a civic official.

The portion of bridge had collapsed in March 2019, killing six people and injuring over 30 others. The BMC awarded contract for the reconstruction of the bridge in May 2021.

Took project more than estimated time to complete

The estimated cost of the work was around ₹6.4 crores and expected time was of 15 months (excluding the monsoon period). However, it took four years to acquire NOCs from the traffic police and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee and then complete the bridge, said the civic official.

The FOB connects the CSMT with the Anjuman-I-Islam school and passes over D.N. road in South Mumbai. The new bridge is constructed of stainless steel and has granite flooring. The bridge is 35 metre long and 6 metre wide. As per civic estimate, around 18,000 pedestrian per hour use the bridge during peak hours. Without any inaugural ceremony the FOB was open for pedestrians quietly on Thursday.