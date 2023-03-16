Mumbai: New AC electric bus to ply between CSMT to Free Press House; check route, timings here

Representative | File

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday said that a newly commissioned AC BEST bus will ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Free Press House in South Mumbai from Friday onwards.

According to a press release, the BEST said that after constant demand from passengers to start bus service between Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Free Press Junction, a new air-conditioned bus service No. A-100 is being launched from Friday, March 17.

The BEST said that the route will be as follows;

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Marg – Huttma Chowk – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Church Gate) – Martima Rajguru Chowk (Ministry) – Free Press Journal Marg – Free Press House.

The first bus will begin its journey from CSMT at 8 am and the last one will leave at 8.45 pm. Similarly, the first bus will leave Free Press House at 8.15 am and the last bus will operate from outside Free Press House at 9 pm, the release said, adding that the service will be from Monday to Saturday every week, including on public holidays.

"The BEST administration is appealing to the passengers to take advantage of this bus service," the BEST said in the statement.

BEST reintroduces all CNG-run 400 buses

The BEST reintroduced all 400 of the BEST (Bombay Electricity Supply and Transport) buses that were taken off the road on February 22 due to three separate fire incidents .

The final 30 of these CNG-powered buses were reintroduced by the undertaking on Tuesday.

The 400 non-AC buses on wet lease operated by M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd are back in service, according to Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST. However, the undertaking has not yet disclosed the cause behind the fire events.

With the addition of these buses, BEST undertaking's fleet will return to normal at 3,300 buses, including around 1,300 wet lease buses.