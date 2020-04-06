Mumbai: High-level panel to advise conduct of varsity exams

Mumbai: The state government has set up a high-level committee in a bid to assure students that university examinations will be held soon after the Corona lockdown ends. The government is trying to finalise the strategy to hold examinations of all universities at the same time.
The committee will also advise state government on time schedule for conducting joint entrance tests for various professional courses. The committee includes Vice-Chancellors of Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur Universities and two directors of Higher and Technical education.
State government has also appealed students to wait till the Corona outbreak dies down. Uday Samant, Minister for Higher Education held a video conference with Vice Chancellors of all 13 non agricultural universities in the state and discussed the conduct of annual exams of all universities during the same period.
He also discussed about Common Entrance Tests (CET) undertaken for professional courses. There is a confusion in students and parents about whether the exams will be held or not.
Millions of students are worried about their career as their graduation and post graduation exams are not held. “I wish to assure students that their exams and CET for various professional courses will be held soon after the Corona outbreak is over,” stated Samant.
