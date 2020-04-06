Mumbai: High-level panel to advise conduct of varsity exams

State government has also appealed students to wait till the Corona outbreak dies down. Uday Samant, Minister for Higher Education held a video conference with Vice Chancellors of all 13 non agricultural universities in the state and discussed the conduct of annual exams of all universities during the same period.

He also discussed about Common Entrance Tests (CET) undertaken for professional courses. There is a confusion in students and parents about whether the exams will be held or not.

Millions of students are worried about their career as their graduation and post graduation exams are not held. “I wish to assure students that their exams and CET for various professional courses will be held soon after the Corona outbreak is over,” stated Samant.