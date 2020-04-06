Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maha Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray explains how COVID-19 will change the world like 9/11

On Monday, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister in father Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, said that as the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in the United States changed the global security, the novel coronavirus pandemic will now change the lifestyle and health worldwide.

Speaking on the extension of the imposition of the lockdown in the state, junior Thackeray said that the call will soon be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav. However, as earlier said by Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Aaditya also said a phase-wise relaxation is possible. He added that the lockdown in the state is currently "harder than US and UK".

Aaditya Thackeray said that Maharashtra is conducting the maximum tests in India. "Mumbai alone has carried out 11,000 tests and that is why maximum cases have been reported in the state," he said. He added that the number of tests conducted in the country are very few and needed to be increased big time.

"225 areas have been sealed off, in Mumbai 10,000 quarantine facilities have been created, 3750 migrant labour camps across Maharashtra with over 4 lakh people have been set up," informed Thackeray.

Aaditya also said that he personally recommends to keep airports locked down. "Quarantines, thermal scanners, detailed health checks at airport will obviously be the new normal," he added.

Taking cognisance of the huge crowds gathering in markets at different places in the state, Aaditya said that there is no need to panic as there are enough food grains for the long haul.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 814 in the state. The death toll reached 45 on Monday afternoon.