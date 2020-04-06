Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC declares Wockhardt Hospital as containment zone after nurses, doctor test positive

Mumbai: Two days after 10 nurses tested positive for coronavirus, 16 more nurses and three doctors have been infected at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, following which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the hospital a containment zone on Sunday

This comes after the hospital administration failed to take necessary steps to control the spread of the infection after two nurses tested positive, contracted it in the process of treating CoVID-19 patients. Given that both staff and patients were sharing the use of facilities like the canteen and bathrooms, several nurses tested positive.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (health), said there are 30 hospital staffers who are tested positive for corona following which they have sealed the hospital and none of the staffers would be allowed to go out until they test negative. “It is the fault of the hospital administration that they didn’t take precautionary measures, due to which nearly 300 staffers have been quarantined. We have also set up a team to probe how the virus spread among so many in a hospital setting,” he said.