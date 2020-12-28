Mumbai: High-end car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

Mumbai: The Criminal Intelligence Unit of the city crime branch has arrested top car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, confirmed the joint commissioner of police (crime branch) Milind Bharambe, without divulging details.

Chhabria is founder of India's most renowned car modification studio 'DC'; a high-end modified car linked to the case has been seized by the police and is currently parked at the Mumbai Police headquarters at Crawford market. The Crime Branch said that there are more accused in the case.

The Mumbai Police are likely to hold a press conference in the case on Tuesday.

Some days ago, the crime branch had seized a car modified by DC designs with a Tamil Nadu registration number. According to crime branch officers, the car was seized in a case registered under the sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code. Chhabria was arrested in connection with the case on Monday.

Chhabria is a renowned car designer and his modified cars and designs have received several awards; he is also known for his futuristic designs.