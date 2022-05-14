Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway; long queues of vehicles from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar

Heavy traffic is being observed on the Eastern Express Highway since morning with long queues of vehicles stretching from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar on the Expressway.

As per reports, ambulances were also caught in the traffic jam.

The flyover over the junction where JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road) merges with the Eastern Expressway has been closed for 12 days from May 13-24.

#traffic heavy traffic on estern express highway ,in between ghatkopar to bhandup.from last 2 hour , highway pack pic.twitter.com/3kIz4tw9ME — jayant howal (@hjayantMT) May 14, 2022

Huge huge traffic queue on EEH towards Thane (starting from Vikhroli) use an alternate route #mumbaitraffic @mumbaitraffic — Swati Rajde (@swatirajde) May 14, 2022

Sir @CPMumbaiPolice please help. Horrible jam on EEH pic.twitter.com/aEdvmki0Zv — Shashidhar Bhat (@shashidharpubh1) May 14, 2022

@MTPHereToHelp Powai Kanjurmarg flyover on eastern express is closed for work and the signal below opens only 20 seconds to let people pass on eastern express highway towards thane. Complete traffic from Kanjurmarg signal to Ghatkopar. Traffic police completely unaware of jam. — Niket (@gandhiniket7) May 14, 2022

Applause to the genius who blocked a flyover on the eastern express highway causing a domino effect all the way upto ghatkopar...

Mumbaikars headed out today gear up to for some thumb twiddling and sun bathing! pic.twitter.com/mZHrINglyX — zenobia.vasi@gmail.com (@ZenobiaVasi) May 14, 2022

Heavy traffic on eastern express Highway towards mulund @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Harish Sorate (@sorateharish) May 14, 2022

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:08 PM IST