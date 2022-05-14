e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway; long queues of vehicles from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar

The flyover over the junction where JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road) merges with the Eastern Expressway has been closed for 12 days from May 13-24.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway | Twitter/@hjayantMT
Heavy traffic is being observed on the Eastern Express Highway since morning with long queues of vehicles stretching from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar on the Expressway.

As per reports, ambulances were also caught in the traffic jam.

The flyover over the junction where JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road) merges with the Eastern Expressway has been closed for 12 days from May 13-24.

