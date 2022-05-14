Watch: Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for second consecutive day

Heavy traffic is being observed since morning on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the second day in a row now.

There is a queue of vehicles for about half a kilometer near Khalapur toll and near Amrikanjan bridge at Borghat,

Today and tomorrow, being the weekend, and Monday being Buddha Purnima holiday, the number of vehicles on the expressway is more.

Earlier, yesterday, trailer and a truck collided into each other near the traffic police post at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which led to a major traffic jam on the stretch with queues of vehicles stretching for nearly one and a half to two kilometres.

Heavy traffic jam on pune to mumbai side of Expressway. Avoid this expressway. #MumbaiPune #expressway Mumbai Pune expressway 😒 pic.twitter.com/QrVrLTiQuF — Abhishek Natu  (@abhisheknatu) May 14, 2022

Advertisement

@nitin_gadkari

FASTAG SCHEME is a utter Failure

Come and Visit Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll plaza.Long Ques of Vechiles on almost all days due to fastag scanning failure.Stop this scheme.Ek to traffic jam upar se ye fastag failure @narendramodi @BJP4Maharashtra @NHAI_Official — A (@ars212121) May 14, 2022

Dear @nitin_gadkari sir request you to please shut down tolls on mumbai Pune expressway if there is maintenance work being carried out and lanes shut due to which there is huge traffic. This is loot situation to common people — Druve (@EKNaikbanda) May 14, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:23 AM IST