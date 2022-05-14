e-Paper Get App
Watch: Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for second consecutive day

Today and tomorrow, being the weekend, and Monday being Buddha Purnima holiday, the number of vehicles on the expressway is more.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Twitter/@ameyraje1000
Heavy traffic is being observed since morning on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the second day in a row now.

There is a queue of vehicles for about half a kilometer near Khalapur toll and near Amrikanjan bridge at Borghat,

Earlier, yesterday, trailer and a truck collided into each other near the traffic police post at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which led to a major traffic jam on the stretch with queues of vehicles stretching for nearly one and a half to two kilometres.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:23 AM IST