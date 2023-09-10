 Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Expected During Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD Predicts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Heavy Rainfall Expected During Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD Predicts

Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Expected During Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD Predicts

The water stock in all seven lakes in Mumbai stood at 96.79%.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
PTI

After experiencing heavy rainfall last week, the intensity of rains in Mumbai is expected to subside in the coming days. However, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have indicated that rain intensity might increase during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, stated to FPJ, "We anticipate low to moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next 3-4 days. However, this is expected to be a short-lived spell, as we anticipate the formation of a low-pressure system between September 14-15, which could lead to substantial rainfall after September 16."

Last week, Mumbai, along with neighboring districts like Raigad, Palghar, and Thane, experienced heavy rainfall. The city even recorded three-digit rainfall figures on September 7, marking the first time since July this year. According to IMD data, over the past 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 2 mm of rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 5 mm.

'These rains were attributed to the east-west shear zone, combined with unstable weather conditions and a cyclonic circulation, resulting in the rainfall over Mumbai. However, this weather pattern has subsided, leading to a break in rains,' explained Nair.

Water stock in all seven lakes in Mumbai stood at 96.79%

As of Sunday, the water stock in all seven lakes in Mumbai stood at 96.79%. Currently, the Tulsi, Vehar, and Modak Sagar lakes are at full capacity (100%), with Tansa at 99%, Bhatsa at 98%, middle Vaitarna at 97%, and Upper Vaitarna at 88%.

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported three incidents of tree branches falling, two short circuits, and one house or wall collapsing in Mumbai."

Read Also
Mumbai News: Hot Weather Unleashes Storm Of Ailments In City
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BEST Bus Fleet Crisis Grips Mumbai Commuters: From Delays In Orders To Getting Clearances, Here's A...

BEST Bus Fleet Crisis Grips Mumbai Commuters: From Delays In Orders To Getting Clearances, Here's A...

Thane News: 6 Dead, 2 Injured As Elevator Plunges From 40-Storey Building In Balkum; Visuals Surface

Thane News: 6 Dead, 2 Injured As Elevator Plunges From 40-Storey Building In Balkum; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Keep Roads Clean For Ganpati Festival, Mandal Urges BMC

Mumbai: Keep Roads Clean For Ganpati Festival, Mandal Urges BMC

Mumbai: Mount Mary Fair Attracts Thousands Of Devotees For Blessings

Mumbai: Mount Mary Fair Attracts Thousands Of Devotees For Blessings

Thane News: District Collector Ashok Shingare Instructs Officials To Accelerate Efforts Toward...

Thane News: District Collector Ashok Shingare Instructs Officials To Accelerate Efforts Toward...