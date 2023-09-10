Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Expected During Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD Predicts

PTI

After experiencing heavy rainfall last week, the intensity of rains in Mumbai is expected to subside in the coming days. However, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have indicated that rain intensity might increase during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, stated to FPJ, "We anticipate low to moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next 3-4 days. However, this is expected to be a short-lived spell, as we anticipate the formation of a low-pressure system between September 14-15, which could lead to substantial rainfall after September 16."

Last week, Mumbai, along with neighboring districts like Raigad, Palghar, and Thane, experienced heavy rainfall. The city even recorded three-digit rainfall figures on September 7, marking the first time since July this year. According to IMD data, over the past 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 2 mm of rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 5 mm.

'These rains were attributed to the east-west shear zone, combined with unstable weather conditions and a cyclonic circulation, resulting in the rainfall over Mumbai. However, this weather pattern has subsided, leading to a break in rains,' explained Nair.

Water stock in all seven lakes in Mumbai stood at 96.79%

As of Sunday, the water stock in all seven lakes in Mumbai stood at 96.79%. Currently, the Tulsi, Vehar, and Modak Sagar lakes are at full capacity (100%), with Tansa at 99%, Bhatsa at 98%, middle Vaitarna at 97%, and Upper Vaitarna at 88%.

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported three incidents of tree branches falling, two short circuits, and one house or wall collapsing in Mumbai."