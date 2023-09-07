Mumbai News: Hot Weather Unleashes Storm Of Ailments In City

Mumbai Weather: Hot and humid conditions to prevail in city, AQI 'moderate' | File

Mumbai: Amid the sudden rise in temperature in Mumbai, the city hospitals have witnessed a rush of patients suffering dehydration, vomiting, loose motion, and fatigue in the last two weeks.

The outpatient departments of the civic and state-run hospitals receive patients complaining about sun strokes, cramps and giddiness due to the heat. On a daily basis, 15-20 cases are being witnessed at the OPD, of which four to five are being hospitalised.

Health experts and doctors have urged citizens to stay hydrated and avoid venturing out in the afternoon until there is an emergency.

Steady rise in the number of dehydration & fatigue cases

“There has been a rise in the number of dehydration and fatigue cases by around 60% in just two days. Due to hot weather, people tend to sweat more, resulting in the body losing fluids. If they do not consume enough liquids, it leads to fatigue and dehydration. Some patients have also been complaining of cramps in the stomach and leg, lack of stamina, not getting proper sleep, vomiting sensation and much more,” said a general physician from the civic-run hospital.

The rising humidity and temperatures are also giving rise to cases of lung infection and viral fever including cases of throat and respiratory tract infection.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Associate Professor, Sir JJ Hospital said that current environment causes a lot of sweating due to which all the water in body is getting absorbed hence reducing the amount of urine. Body electrolytes (potassium, sodium, chloride) are also getting affected.

“Apart from daily dehydration, fatigue, body aches, irritation in the eyes, and burning sensation cases, we are also receiving patients suffering from urination problems. These conditions can lead to heart and liver issues. We urge citizens to drink enough water, consume fresh fruits and limit outdoor activities.''

Prevention:

Doctors suggest that it is important to keep oneself hydrated as a deficiency of electrolytes can lead to severe muscle cramps and dehydration. Most of the low blood pressure and muscle cramp cases are seen in people who are in fieldwork. People must stay hydrated and ensure proper care.

