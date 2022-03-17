Mumbai: Heat wave conditions begin to recede

The day temperature in Mumbai dropped by three degrees on Wednesday, which shows that the heat wave conditions have begun to recede. However, the temperature still remained above normal in the city.

As per IMD's 24-hour forecast, the maximum or day temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees C till the end of this week.

On Tuesday evening, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius with a departure of 4.6 degrees, said a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

The maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was five degrees above normal, at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Monday when the daytime temperature touched 39.6 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has predicted more hot weather, and the way things stand, the city could end up breaking its hottest March day record of 41.7 degrees Celsius, recorded back in 1956.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:32 PM IST