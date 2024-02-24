 Mumbai: Harrowing Experience For Passengers After Air Mauritius Plane Fails To Take Off Due To Engine Failure
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
Air Mauritius Plane | X

Mumbai, February 24: About 250 passengers on an Air Mauritius flight had a harrowing experience early Saturday morning. According to a passenger Banudutt B. Boolauky (78), who a retired officer of the Mauritian government, the scheduled departure from Sahar air terminal was 2:45 AM. It was postponed to 4:25 AM and again to 5 AM.

Finally, the airplane was readied to take-off and it started taxing to the runway. "It started gathering speed, but it could not simply take off because of an engine failure," Mr Boolauky told the FPJ.

Passengers Left Gasping For Breath:

It returned to base, but no information was given to the anxious passengers. What is worse is that the passengers were not allowed to disembark till 10 AM. The air-conditioning system was not functioning properly and the passengers were gasping for breath.

Mr Boolauky went up to the captain and requested that he be allowed to stand near the entrance where the door was opened. Initially water was also not served. The in-flight attendants were not forthcoming with information.

Some engineers came to check the engine, but they said it cannot be repaired. Finally, the flight was abandoned and the airline announced that the passengers will be lodged in hotels. But the buses to take them to the hotels took a long time in coming adding to their discomfort.

The airline has booked the passengers to fly on Sunday at 1:55 AM. through a Vistara flight. The passengers are keeping their fingers firmly crossed.

