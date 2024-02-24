Mumbai Airport Security Breach: Man Breezes Past Security Checks After Entering From Exit Gate, Arrested Before Boarding IndiGo Flight

Security at Mumbai Airport |

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) filed a case against a man for alleged criminal trespass earlier this week after he allegedly breached six security check points and entered the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in an attempt to board an IndiGo airline flight.

According to the police, Mohammad Isha Alam, 22, a student from Madhubani, Bihar, entered the airport through Exit Gate No 7 on February 21, at 11.42pm. He proceeded to cross the e-gate (automated passport control systems), ATRS (automatic tray return system), immigration e-gate (immigration service operates eGates), the immigration counter, and the boarding gate without undergoing any checks.

The IndiGo staff grew suspicious

At 1.51am (February 22) he reached Boarding Gate No 70/B, eventually arriving at Aerobridge 17, where he attempted to board flight 6E-1511 to Dubai. The IndiGo staff grew suspicious and requested his documents, which he failed to provide. The airline staff brought him to Gate Bo 70/B and handed him over to the CISF.

CISF initiate inquiry

The CISF initiated the iniquiry, revealing the accused’s identity as Mohammad Isha Alam, a 22-year-old and from Nauabakar village in Madhubani district. The CISF examined the CCTV footage and discovered that he entered the airport from the exit gate.

Central police force brought Alam to Sahar station

The central police force brought Alam to Sahar station and filed a case against him under Section 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code along with a relevant Aircraft Act. Sources said that the accused may be mentally disturbed, although this has not been confirmed.