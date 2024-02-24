Gwalior-Mumbai Direct Flight To Start From Feb 27

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A new flight is set to start between Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and Mumbai on February 27. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has shared information about the new air service via a social media post on X.

This flight will be operated by Akasa Air Flight and will fly once a week. The direct flight between Gwalior and Mumbai will boost connectivity between the two cities, adding to passenger convenience.

Taking to X, Scindia wrote, "Continuing the expansion of air services in Gwalior, a new air service will be started between Gwalior and Mumbai from February 27, 2024. This direct flight between the country's financial capital, Mumbai, and the land of heroes, Gwalior, will be operated once a week and will prove helpful in regional prosperity and tourism development.

Since Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge as the Union Civil Aviation Minister, there has been a rapid improvement in the air connectivity between his home town of Gwalior and other cities. Several flights connecting Gwalior to Jammu, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore have successfully been operating here.

A world-class new terminal, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, at Gwalior airport is also ready, with the best facilities for the travellers. Built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, the terminal will soon be inaugurated.