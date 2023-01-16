e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Harbour line local services from CSMT resumed after brief disruption

Mumbai: Harbour line local services from CSMT resumed after brief disruption

The services were stopped due to external cable hanging on Overhead (OHE) wire near Reay road station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative image. | File Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Mumbai suburban local train services on the Harbour line starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus (CSMT) resumed after brief disruption. The local services on Harbour line starting from CSMT were stopped during 3.40 to 4.10 PM.

The services were stopped due to external cable hanging on Overhead (OHE) wire near Reay road station. The cable was removed and normal services were restored by railway authorities.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Vidyarthi Vahak Sanstha participates in road safety week

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Vidyarthi Vahak Sanstha participates in road safety week

Nashik MLC constituency nomination fiasco: Congress orders suspension of rebel candidate's son...

Nashik MLC constituency nomination fiasco: Congress orders suspension of rebel candidate's son...

Mumbai: Harbour line local services from CSMT resumed after brief disruption

Mumbai: Harbour line local services from CSMT resumed after brief disruption

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body of man found in Vishrali Lake of Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body of man found in Vishrali Lake of Panvel

DST-INSPIRE: Two-day government faculty fellowship review meet begins at Pillai College in Navi...

DST-INSPIRE: Two-day government faculty fellowship review meet begins at Pillai College in Navi...