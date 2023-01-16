Mumbai: Harbour line local services from CSMT resumed after brief disruption

Representative image. | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai suburban local train services on the Harbour line starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus (CSMT) resumed after brief disruption. The local services on Harbour line starting from CSMT were stopped during 3.40 to 4.10 PM.

The services were stopped due to external cable hanging on Overhead (OHE) wire near Reay road station. The cable was removed and normal services were restored by railway authorities.

