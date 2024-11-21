Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah Revives Plan To Fly Tricolour From World’s Tallest Flagpole

Haji Ali revives plan for the world's highest flagpole to hoist the tricolour | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai's Haji Ali dargah has revived an old plan to fly the tricolour from the world's tallest flagpole on the rocky islet off the Mumbai Coastal Road.

The plans, first discussed with the state government in 2022, was on the back burner because of the multiple permissions required for the project. Sohail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of the Haji Ali and Makhdoom Shah Baba Trust (Mahim dargah) said that application for the project has been made with the state government.

"Once that statutory permission is granted, we have to get the clearance from other departments like the Maritime Board, Coastal Regulation Zone, environment," said Khandwani.

Khandwani said that the tallest flagpole in the world is currently in Cairo, Egypt, which recently surpassed the earliest record holder at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the tallest one when plans were made for a flag at Haji Ali.

"The Cairo flagpole is around 202 metres and the Jeddah flag is 560 feet or 170 metres high. Our flag will have to be taller. We want to get a recognition in the Guiness Book of Records." The project was earlier estimated to cost Rs 12 crores. The revised cost will be known when fresh quotations are called from bidders

Haji Ali dargah is believed to be the tomb of Pir Haji Ali Shah Baba, a merchant who gave away his wealth to charity. The shrine dates back to 1453 AD though the present structures, including the mosque, dargah and sanatorium, are more modern.

The dargah complex is currently being renovated. While the dargah trust is restoring the mosque, the dargah, and other buildings in the shrine complex, the state government is redeveloping the complex, the pathway, and the public places. While the restoration work is underway, the redevelopment of the precinct has been delayed, one of the reasons why the flag project has been delayed too.

Explaining the sentiments behind the flag project, Khandwani said, "Haji Ali is an internationally-known site. The dargah is on Mumbai's tourist map. The flag will be a symbol of our secularism and the love for the country. We have displayed a copy of the preamble to our Constitution at the Mahim dargah; no other dargah has something like this."