Mumbai: After Bomb Threat To Haji Ali Dargah, Police Tighten Security Measures At Religious Sites And Major Crowded Areas

Haji Ali Dargah | File Photo

Mumbai: After the bomb threat to Haji Ali Dargah at Worli, Mumbai police have stepped up security near religious sites and other crowded places across the city, an official said on Saturday.

Security has been tightened at shrines like Mumbadevi, Mahalaxmi temple, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, various mosques and important establishments and towers. Meanwhile, police sources said that a 16-year-old boy has been detained in Navi Mumbai for an alleged suspicious chat.

During the Navratri festival, large crowds of devotees gather at the Mumba Devi and Mahalaxmi temples, necessitating significant security arrangements. Last year, 250 police personnel were deployed in the areas surrounding both temples. This year, the police presence will be increased further, according to a police official.

The Mumbai Police have imposed a one-month ban on the use of drones, aircraft, paragliders and other aerial vehicles. The police have made tenant registration mandatory, as malicious elements could exploit their status and carry out terrorist activities.

Police asked the landlords and others who have rented out their properties, including hotels and guest houses, in the city to immediately furnish the particulars of their tenants through the citizen portal of Mumbai police.

The police also launched search operations at religious places, hostels, guesthouses, lodges, and hotels, including the Taj Hotel and Chabad House. Hotels, lodges and other residential buildings must also provide information on any foreign nationals residing there.

Foreign nationals are required to present their passport and identity proof along with visa details and the address of their residence. This order will remain in effect in the city for 60 days. Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 23.

Copies of the order will be circulated to raise awareness, and all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and senior officials have been instructed to display it publicly. The Mumbai Police have also appealed to citizens to register their tenants' details online on the police website, which requires mandatory document uploads.