Mumbai Guardian Minister Rushes To Inaugurate Delisle Bridge Amidst Shiv Sena UBT's Ganesh Idol Procession

Mumbai: Tension increased in Lower Parel on Sunday, when a group from ShivSena (UBT) tried to take a Ganesh idol on the Delisle bridge which was planned to open on Monday. However, Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, who immediately rushed to the site, hurriedly inaugurated the bridge. The left portion of the second arm connecting Lower Parel with Currey Road is now open for vehicles, giving great relief to several Ganeshotsav mandals and commuters.

BMC's Delayed Opening of Bridge Sparks Political Controversy

The BMC opened up one phase of the bridge on June 1, the arm of the bridge connecting GK Marg with NM Joshi Marg. After several delays, the east side of the bridge was planned to be opened on Monday, September 18. However, Sunil Shinde, Member of legislative council from Shiv Sena (UBT) along with ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar and several other party workers tried to take Ganesh the idol of 'Lower Parel cha Maharaja' Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal on Delisle bridge on Sunday morning.

The party workers who started removing barricades were objected by the police, which raised the tension. After a heated argument between Shiv Sena UBT, Shiv Sena Shinde faction and MNS party workers, guardian minister Kesarkar immediately opened the east side of the bridge for vehicular movement. "We don't want the Ganeshotsav mandals to face inconvenience, so we had open it from today itself," said Kesarkar while talking to media.

Sunil Shinde, MLC, Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "Around 22 Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals of Worli and N.M. Joshi marg use this bridge. So, why were the state government delaying the inauguration when one side of the bridge was completed? We did not want to bring any politics into it. We only intended to take our Ganesh idols on the bridge. Our and local residents pressure has forced the state government to open the bridge."

Gaurav Sankpal, member of the Lower Parel Nagrik Uddhanpul Kruti Samiti said, "The opening of the bridge will now ease the crowds on the road during Ganeshotsav. This will definitely give relief to Ganeshotsav mandals and residents of Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi and Currey roads." A civic official said, "Currently, we have allowed both ways traffic from east side of bridge till another side gets completed. The entire bridge is expected to be complete by November."

Long-Awaited Reopening of Lower Parel Bridge Eases Traffic Woes

The ROB is a crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi and Currey roads in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The ROB's closure has inconvenienced local residents and office goers as traffic has been affected in the Parel, Dadar TT and Mahalaxmi areas for the last five years.

The work on the Bridge was jointly carried out by the Western Railway (WR) and the BMC. WR had dismantled the span over the tracks in June 2019. The contract for reconstructing the railway portion had been awarded for Rs 87 crore in February 2019, and WR had started work in November 2019. The BMC had awarded a contract of Rs 138 crore for dismantling and rebuilding the approach roads in January 2020.

