Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray Faction Visits Delayed Delisle Bridge, Calls For Faster Completion

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction (UBT) visited the Delisle bridge in Lower Parel on Thursday. "If there were no gravel scams in March-April this year, both sides of the bridge would have been completed by now," blamed Aditya Thackeray during the visit.

The BMC has plans to open a single lane of the bridge's second arm on September 18. Since the bridge work has been delayed for five years, the local residents want the BMC to open the entire bridge before Ganeshotsav. The Lower Parel Nagrik Uddhanpul Kruti Samiti expressed their token agitation by taking kids for a picnic to the bridge site on Wednesday.

Aditya slams BMC

UBT leader Aditya Thackeray, along with MLC Sunil Shinde and former Mayor Snehal Ambekar, visited the bridge on Thursday evening. "The BMC is completing the top layer of one side of the bridge. I have publicly asked the civic chief to visit it and expedite the work since it seems there's now a purposeful delay to finish the work, so as to only make it ready when a Minister has time to inaugurate it," blamed Aditya Thackeray.

The ROB is a crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Currey roads in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The ROB's closure has inconvenienced local residents and office-goers as traffic has been affected in the Parel, Dadar TT, and Mahalaxmi areas for the last five years.

