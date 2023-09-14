Mumbai News: BMC To Open Second Arm of Delisle Road Overbridge Amid Protests

Delisle road bridge | File pic/ Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: After opening one arm of the Delisle Road Overbridge (ROB) connecting GK Marg with N.M Joshi Marg, the BMC will now open the left portion of the second arm connecting Lower Parel with Currey Road on September 18. However, the Lower Parel Nagrik Uddhanpul Kruti Samiti expressed their token agitation by taking kids for a picnic to the bridge site. They have demanded the entire bridge to be opened or face a massive agitation. The deadline for opening the bridge has been extended several times in the last five years.

BMC had assured to open the bridge by Aug 31

The BMC had assured to finally open the bridge by August 31. However, the work on the bridge was delayed due to various reasons such as the time required for concrete curing, a strike of water tankers, and a lack of steel supply this year. After several delays, the BMC opened up one phase of the bridge on June 1, the arm of the bridge connecting GK Marg with NM Joshi Marg. The mid-July deadline for the bridge towards the N.M. Joshi Marg was extended to August 15, which was further delayed until September.

Gaurav Sankpal, a member of the Lower Parel Nagrik Uddhanpul Kruti Samiti, said, "The BMC has given us six dates for opening the bridge in the last six years. The portion which they are now opening before Ganeshotsav is only to go to Currey Road. But to return to Lower Parel, we will have to take a long route, which is very inconvenient and time-consuming. We want them to open the entire bridge, or we will protest against the BMC. However, the BMC has plans to open the entire bridge by the end of November," sources said.

The ROB is a crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Currey Road in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The ROB's closure has inconvenienced local residents and office-goers as traffic has been affected in the Parel, Dadar TT, and Mahalaxmi areas for the last five years.

Read Also Delisle road overbridge to be ready within 15 months

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)