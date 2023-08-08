Mumbai News: BMC Misses Delisle Bridge Deadline For Second Time

The BMC yet again failed to open the second arm of the much-needed Delisle bridge on the promised deadline. It had planned to open the east side by mid-August, however, the work got delayed owing to heavy rains, inadequate supply of gravel, among other reasons. The bridge is now likely to be completely opened for vehicular movement by September end.

On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray visited the site and took a review of the work. Subsequently, Uddhav Sena MLC Sunil Shinde said, “We have requested the BMC to open at least a single lane towards NM Joshi Marg before Ganeshotsav to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians.”

Roadblocks faced by BMC

According to civic sources, the work encountered several roadblocks, including concrete curing, strike of water tankers in February followed by lack of steel supply for around 15 days in April. However, after a wait of five years, the BMC finally opened one arm of the bridge on June 1, while the deadline for opening the second arm was initially deferred from July to August.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “The work was delayed due to heavy rains. The concrete slab could not be done during this period. Since there is a dry spell we have expedited the work. The bridge will be completed by September end.”

Elevator planned with new bridge

The BMC has also planned an elevator with the new bridge, but it is expected to be installed by November, said sources. Delisle is a crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi and Currey Road in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

The work on the new bridge was jointly carried out by the Western Railway and the BMC. While the contract for constructing the railway portion was awarded for Rs87 crore, the civic body awarded a contract of Rs138 crore for dismantling and rebuilding the approach roads.

