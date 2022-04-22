Mumbai: GRP officer roughened up, spat on for checking PDA

Mumbai: A 32-year-old GRP officer was allegedly abused, manhandled and spat on for trying to tell a man to refrain from indulging in public display of affection with his partner at a public place.

According to the FIR filed by Vasai Railway Police, the complainant in the case, D A Lokhande, and his colleagues were on duty at Platform No. 2 of Vasai railway station around 10.36pm on Tuesday, when they saw a man and a woman sitting on a bench hugging and kissing each other, but the patrolling team ignored the couple.

“After some time, the patrolling party again saw the same couple hugging and kissing in a corner of the platform. Once again, the patrolling team ignored them, but when the general public brought this to their notice, Lokhande went towards the couple. But by then, the woman had left, while the man was still at the platform,” the FIR stated.

“Lokhande told the man that it was inappropriate to indulge in intimate acts at a public place and asked him to leave. The man asked Lokhande how the latter was affected if he kissed or hugged his girlfriend. He proceeded to hurl abuses at Lokhande which prompted the latter to ask the man if he were drunk. In response, the man spat twice on Lokhande’s face and then grabbed the collar of Lokhande’s uniform, after which Lokhande brought him to the police chowky,” the FIR claimed.

Police have registered a case against the 27-year-old man, K R Tiwari, a resident of Nalasopara, under sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Tiwari’s medical report revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and was remanded in police custody for one day by the court,” said Police Inspector Sachin Ingavale.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:59 AM IST