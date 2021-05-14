Mumbai: GRP launches Plasma Connect to help identify donors to fight COVID-19

Mumbai: To provide relief to those who are in need of plasma, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai on Thursday started an initiative called as Plasma Connect, to help connect plasma donors and recipients. In GRP Mumbai, over 700 personnel had got affected with COVID-19 and the department is making optimum use of this personnel to act as donors and help recipients. The initiative is a brainchild of senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid.

"People are in need of plasma are lot and are searching for plasma. When we were doing an analysis of GRP personnel as go how many of them were affected with COVID-19, we found out that more than 700 of our own personnel were infected. We had seven casualties as well. We then thought that if we can help people with antibodies that we have in our force then it will be a great service to society. We then decided to create a bank, connect the person in need of plasma with the donor. We then tied up with an NGO that helped us with a toll-free number. Their trained five-member staff of call takers make the process even smoother. Now we have a list of people who can donate plasma. We have also made provisions that someone wants to register as a donor with us they can approach us," said GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.