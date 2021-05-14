Mumbai: GRP launches Plasma Connect to help identify donors to fight COVID-19

Mumbai: To provide relief to those who are in need of plasma, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai on Thursday started an initiative called as Plasma Connect, to help connect plasma donors and recipients. In GRP Mumbai, over 700 personnel had got affected with COVID-19 and the department is making optimum use of this personnel to act as donors and help recipients. The initiative is a brainchild of senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid.
"People are in need of plasma are lot and are searching for plasma. When we were doing an analysis of GRP personnel as go how many of them were affected with COVID-19, we found out that more than 700 of our own personnel were infected. We had seven casualties as well. We then thought that if we can help people with antibodies that we have in our force then it will be a great service to society. We then decided to create a bank, connect the person in need of plasma with the donor. We then tied up with an NGO that helped us with a toll-free number. Their trained five-member staff of call takers make the process even smoother. Now we have a list of people who can donate plasma. We have also made provisions that someone wants to register as a donor with us they can approach us," said GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.
He added those in need of plasma can seek more information on 1800 1200 80000 or 1512 (24x7 Railway Police Helpline Number).
"Once a person who is in need of plasma calls the Helpline, details of the patient, blood group, hospital, and area are taken and then plasma donation process starts. We have also made a provision that if any of our personnel has to go out for plasma donation then we will give leave to that person on that day. This is the time of crisis and if we can save as many lives and help people then this would be the best service to the society. More efforts are on to give live plasma donations. Our jurisdiction is the entire MMR region, so as soon as the request for plasma comes, we request the nearest donor from our force to go for donation to that particular hospital," Khalid said.
