Mumbai: Govt To Utilise Salt Pan And Mumbai Port Trust Land For Housing Project Victims |

Mumbai: In a significant move, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved a new policy to provide housing for individuals displaced by various infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Under this policy, government land, salt pan land under the central government's jurisdiction, and land owned by Mumbai Port Trust will be utilized to build flats for those affected by these projects. The city's development department will oversee the acquisition and allocation of these lands.

Mumbai is currently undergoing numerous infrastructure developments, which have led to the displacement of many residents. The delay in providing housing for these project victims has resulted in prolonged litigation and project delays. To address this issue, the cabinet has sanctioned a policy aimed at accelerating the construction of flats for those impacted by such projects.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be responsible for preparing a detailed action plan to ensure the availability of an adequate number of flats over the next 15 years.

These authorities are required to assess the number of flats needed over the next 3 to 5 years to ensure the economic viability of the project. They are also tasked with improving the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) generation and its utilization. Additionally, developers who provide project-affected flats through the amalgamation of various planning authority schemes will be permitted to adjust up to 50 percent of the premium from the units offered for sale.

The new policy also states that surplus flats created under BMC and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) projects will be allocated to project victims. A Coordination Committee has been established to prioritize the distribution of these flats based on availability, taking into account the ongoing projects in Mumbai.

