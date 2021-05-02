Mumbai: Government plans to remove housing societies from Co-operative Act ambit

The Maharashtra government intends to remove housing societies (CHS) from the Co-Operative Act ambit. Though the proposal is still in the nascent stage and government is mulling other options like if it can be brought under charity commission amongst others, the CHS federations and association involved in it are against this action.

The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MSWA) chairman Ramesh Prabhu said, "The co-operative department has an established mechanism to address the grievances obtained from different housing societies. However, if it’s been removed from the Co-Operative Act ambit then the complainants may have to go the civil court and other courts, which will only lengthen the process. Since these courts already have responsibility of other case hearings."

Recently, the CHS federations and associations held a virtual meeting to discuss and decide the further course of action. Prabhu informed that if the government decides to implement its decision, a statewide protest will be held. Already they are lodging in their resistance. MSWA represents over 30,000 housing societies in Mumbai alone.