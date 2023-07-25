Mumbai: Government Gives Nod For Index Of Safety Perception, Approves ₹18 L For Survey

Mumbai Police | File Photo

The government has selected Commissionerate of Police, Navi Mumbai, and District Superintendent of Police, Satara, as a pilot for preparation of Index of Safety Perception and has given an administrative approval for ₹18 lakh as expenses for their survey.

According to officials, daily activities of the police force include arresting criminals, crime detection, preventive action, festival / festival bandobast, political bandobast etc. Through the performance of these duties, an identity of the police and also the opinion of the public about the police is created.

Index of Safety Perception

“It is necessary for the police to create a good image of the force by communicating with the public their daily activities. So the issue of preparing an Index of Safety Perception for the police units in the form of a pilot was under consideration of the government. Accordingly, as per the reference proposal received from the office of the Director General of Police, the government has given its approval,” an official said.

“Police Commissionerate, Navi Mumbai, and Superintendent of Police, Satara, have been selected to prepare Index of Safety Perception on pilot basis and for this administrative approval for the estimated ₹18 lakh expenses has also been given. The DGP office will now further work on the details of the sample survey method, questionnaire etc, required to prepare the index,” the official said.

