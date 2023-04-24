 Mumbai: Goregaon carpenter molests girl in Virar-bound local, arrested
Mumbai: Goregaon carpenter molests girl in Virar-bound local, arrested

Mumbai: Goregaon carpenter molests girl in Virar-bound local, arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Goregaon carpenter molests girl in train, arrested | Pixabay

A 17-year-old girl travelling in a crowded local train compartment with her father alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a fellow passenger on April 20.

Following the incident, the Bandra GRP arrested a carpenter from Goregaon under the POCSO Act.

As per reports from Times of India, the teenager and her father, who wanted to alight at Andheri, boarded the general compartment of a Virar-bound train at Marine Lines.

The train reached Bandra at 6.25 pm, after which the crowd, including the accused, got in.

Jehangir claims he accidentally touched the girl

During the journey, the teen complained to her father that the accused who has been identified as Bhutaram Jehangir touched her inappropriately.

After the complaint, the girl's father along with other passengers caught hold of Jehangir, who claimed that he accidentally touched the girl.

When the train stopped at Andheri, he was dragged to the GRP by passengers.

He was later arrested and produced before a railway court on April 21 and sent to judicial custody.

article-image
