 Mumbai: Gold worth ₹1.90 crore seized in five different cases by Customs at airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gold worth ₹1.90 crore seized in five different cases by Customs at airport

Mumbai: Gold worth ₹1.90 crore seized in five different cases by Customs at airport

According to the customs officials, in the past two days, at least five passengers were examined at the international airport and it was revealed that they had concealed some object in their body cavity.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
File photo

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized gold collectively valued at ₹1.90 crore in five different cases wherein passengers of Indian and Nepali nationality were trying to smuggle gold in the country.

Five passengers examined in last two days

According to the customs officials, in the past two days, at least five passengers were examined at the international airport and it was revealed that they had concealed some object in their body cavity.

When the said passengers were further examined, it was learnt that they had concealed gold. The agency officials had seized 3.50 kilograms of gold from the said passengers, collectively valued at ₹1.90 crore.

Customs probing if passengers linked to same smuggling racket

The Customs is now probing if the said passengers were connected with the same smuggling racket, who had provided them the gold and who were supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Read Also
Watch: Chennai Airport Customs seizes 22 snakes and a chameleon from a female passenger's luggage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Auto-rickshaw catches fire at Ghodbunder road; woman passenger onboard charred to death

Thane: Auto-rickshaw catches fire at Ghodbunder road; woman passenger onboard charred to death

Mumbai: Gold worth ₹1.90 crore seized in five different cases by Customs at airport

Mumbai: Gold worth ₹1.90 crore seized in five different cases by Customs at airport

ON CAMERA: Passenger eats gutka in Mumbai local train; fellow traveller records video to alert...

ON CAMERA: Passenger eats gutka in Mumbai local train; fellow traveller records video to alert...

Bhayandar: ASI team visits Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan for inspection amid complaints of misuse by...

Bhayandar: ASI team visits Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan for inspection amid complaints of misuse by...

Good news if you're planning a Goa trip; additional special trains on Mumbai-Thivim route during...

Good news if you're planning a Goa trip; additional special trains on Mumbai-Thivim route during...