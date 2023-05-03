Mumbai: Gold worth ₹1.90 crore seized in five different cases by Customs at airport

File photo

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized gold collectively valued at ₹1.90 crore in five different cases wherein passengers of Indian and Nepali nationality were trying to smuggle gold in the country.

Five passengers examined in last two days

According to the customs officials, in the past two days, at least five passengers were examined at the international airport and it was revealed that they had concealed some object in their body cavity.

When the said passengers were further examined, it was learnt that they had concealed gold. The agency officials had seized 3.50 kilograms of gold from the said passengers, collectively valued at ₹1.90 crore.

Customs probing if passengers linked to same smuggling racket

The Customs is now probing if the said passengers were connected with the same smuggling racket, who had provided them the gold and who were supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.